Amnesty for cashless tolls on the Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge

The New York State Thruway Authority announced a three-week amnesty program for Tolls By Mail cashless tolling customers using the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

The program, set to launch in February, will allow cashless tolling customers with open violations to receive amnesty, the authority said.

Eligible motorists will receive a letter from the Thruway Authority and must pay all outstanding toll balances by February 21. The amnesty will then be applied to violation fees for passenger vehicles of Tolls By Mail customers with open violations that were issued between April 24, 2016 through January 31, 2018.

The authority also announced an educational outreach plan related to the cashless tolling at the bridge, aimed at educating more motorists about how to pay toll bills on-time and avoid fees, violations and possible registration suspension.

The steps include:

--Installing more specific roadway signage that clearly outlines payment options to avoid late fees and penalties.

--Improving the wording on tolls bills and envelopes to emphasize ways to avoid fines and penalties.

-Updating the Thruway App and websites - thruway.ny.gov, e-zpassny.com, and tollsbymailny.com - to direct users to update their address with the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

-Working with other agencies to increase E-ZPass educational outreach to showcase E-ZPass as the most convenient and cost-effective way to travel on New York's roadways, bridges and tunnels.
