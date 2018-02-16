F train service changes and delays because of a dog on the tracks at York St. See https://t.co/vhZQ2kZ2vb — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) February 16, 2018

A/C/F train riders, apologies for the delay- Dakota escaped from the dog park and- you guessed it- onto the tracks. Thank @MTA NYCT for the assist on the rescue, job well done by all, service back up & dog on the way to the vet for a minor injury- Appreciate everyone’s patience! pic.twitter.com/gSA5ynPgGX — NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) February 16, 2018

"The dog made my train late" may be an acceptable excuse for some F train riders.On Friday afternoon, the MTA issued a service alert "because of a dog on the tracks."Turns out, Dakota the poodle-mix escaped the dog park in Brooklyn and somehow managed to hop onto the train tracks at the York Street Station, MTA officials said.After an hour of search and rescue, MTA workers were able to retrieve her at the Bergen Street station - two stops downtown.Delays on the F line were over an hour.Dakota is safe and uninjured.----------