Three men were killed in a crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway in the Bronx Tuesday morning.Five others were injured, two critically, in the multi-vehicle accident at Webster Avenue just after 6 a.m.Two tractor-trailers and several cars were involved.One of the tractor-trailers pushed a car onto the guardrail, killing three men inside the car.The injured were taken to St. Barnabus Hospital.The crash closed the eastbound lanes for the morning commute.Another accident was reported on the Cross Bronx at the Sheridan Expressway.Traffic was backed up in both directions.