TRAFFIC

Driver miraculously survives after van falls off overpass onto Bronx River Parkway

EMBED </>More Videos

John Del Giorno reports from Newscopter 7 over the scene in Yonkers.

By
YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) --
A van fell off an overpass onto the Bronx River Parkway in Yonkers on Thursday morning, and amazingly, the driver survived with only minor injuries.

It happened in the southbound lanes of the Cross County Parkway around 6:30 a.m.

Skid marks could be seen on the overpass above, with a mark on the wall.

The injured driver, identified as 58-year-old Ui Duk Lee, was taken by ambulance to Jacobi Medical Center with injuries not believed to be life threatening.

He was driving home from his store in the Bronx at the time.

It is not yet known what caused the van to flip and crash.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcar crashYonkersWestchester County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Suspect in crash that killed 5 charged in 42-count indictment
Scaffolding falls off truck and scatters on Cross Bronx
Ex-Port Authority official apologizes for traffic stop tirade
Pain at the pump grows as the average NYC gas price hits $3 a gallon
More Traffic
Top Stories
Bill Cosby guilty of all charges in sex assault retrial
Bill Cosby calls prosecutor 'a--hole' after guilty verdict
Man whose pit bull attacked woman on subway charged
Suspect in crash that killed 5 charged in 42-count indictment
Exclusive: Model crushed in shed collapse tells harrowing tale
Subway closing 500 stores in US
NJ man finds hungry bear enjoying midnight snack on deck
Ford getting rid of all its cars but 2
Show More
Explosion rocks Wisconsin refinery, at least 11 hurt
Victim recounts terrifying home invasion caught on camera
Brooklyn teacher accused of sex with teen in school bathroom
Video released in fatal shooting of 'Cops' crew member
Trump says Cohen represented him in 'Stormy Daniels deal'
More News