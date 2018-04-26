A van fell off an overpass onto the Bronx River Parkway in Yonkers on Thursday morning, and amazingly, the driver survived with only minor injuries.It happened in the southbound lanes of the Cross County Parkway around 6:30 a.m.Skid marks could be seen on the overpass above, with a mark on the wall.The injured driver, identified as 58-year-old Ui Duk Lee, was taken by ambulance to Jacobi Medical Center with injuries not believed to be life threatening.He was driving home from his store in the Bronx at the time.It is not yet known what caused the van to flip and crash.----------