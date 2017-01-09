Serious crash NJTPK SB MP 6.6 Oldmans Twp Salem Co. Driver struck by 50 lb. dumbbell through windshield. 75-year-old flown 2 Krozer. #alert — NJSP - State Police (@NJSP) January 9, 2017

A motorist is hospitalized in critical condition after police say he was struck by a 50 lb. dumbbell that came crashing through the windshield of his vehicle while he was driving on the New Jersey Turnpike in Salem County.State police say the 75-year-old victim was conscious as he was being airlifted to Crozer-Chester Medical Center after the crash.The incident happened in the southbound lanes of the turnpike at 7:30 a.m. Monday near Mile Marker 6, north of Interchange 1 in Olmans Township.Video showed a black SUV in a grassy area off the highway with a large hole visible in the driver's side of the windshield.A medical helicopter and several ambulances were seen on the highway a short distance from the vehicle.The driver was flown to an area hospital in critical condition.Both sides of the turnpike were shut down approaching the crash scene as medics attended to the injured driver and police investigated.All lanes were back open by 9 a.m.