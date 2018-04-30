Entire M line resumes service after amazing renovation

Good news for straphangers! The entire M line is running again.Last summer, a portion of the M line underwent a massive renovation. The elevated section along Myrtle Ave. is more than 100 years old.Instead of patchwork fixes, the MTA committed $163 million and eight months to completely rebuild and modernize the structure.On Sunday, the transit system announced with great pride that they are on budget and on time - the brand new elevated M line did indeed reopen Monday at 5 a.m. just in time for rush hour.MTA Chairman Joe Lhota applauded the renovation."This is a major win for our customers - we promised to modernize and stabilize the subway system, and we thank our customers for their continued patience," Lhota said.The M line connects Manhattan with Brooklyn and Queens. As neighborhoods in the outer boroughs have grown, so too has demand for service. The new, elevated tracks are supposed to be smoother and quieter. It was also designed to handle the extra passengers from the L line when that shuts down next year.The L line is scheduled to be down for 15 months starting April 2019 so the MTA can finally fix the Canarsie Tunnel which was damaged during Superstorm Sandy.----------