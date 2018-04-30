TRAFFIC

Entire M line resumes service after amazing renovation

EMBED </>More Videos

Derick Waller reports as service resumes on the M line.

Eyewitness News
RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) --
Good news for straphangers! The entire M line is running again.

Last summer, a portion of the M line underwent a massive renovation. The elevated section along Myrtle Ave. is more than 100 years old.

Instead of patchwork fixes, the MTA committed $163 million and eight months to completely rebuild and modernize the structure.

Check out this amazing time lapse


On Sunday, the transit system announced with great pride that they are on budget and on time - the brand new elevated M line did indeed reopen Monday at 5 a.m. just in time for rush hour.

MTA Chairman Joe Lhota applauded the renovation.

"This is a major win for our customers - we promised to modernize and stabilize the subway system, and we thank our customers for their continued patience," Lhota said.

The M line connects Manhattan with Brooklyn and Queens. As neighborhoods in the outer boroughs have grown, so too has demand for service. The new, elevated tracks are supposed to be smoother and quieter. It was also designed to handle the extra passengers from the L line when that shuts down next year.

The L line is scheduled to be down for 15 months starting April 2019 so the MTA can finally fix the Canarsie Tunnel which was damaged during Superstorm Sandy.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficmtasubwaycommutingNew York CityBrooklynQueens
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Commuter Alert: Entire M line to resume service on Monday
TRAFFIC
Commuter Alert: Entire M line to resume service on Monday
Construction at LaGuardia causes delays on Grand Central Parkway
Port Authority censures ex-commissioner who berated police
Suspect in crash that killed 5 charged in 42-count indictment
More Traffic
Top Stories
Caravan of migrants temporarily turned away from US border
Retrial of Sheldon Silver set to begin in federal court
25 killed, including 9 journalists, in Afghan suicide bombing
LI father accused of dwi with toddler in ambulette
3 family members killed after fire rips through Queens home
Mayor holding public hearing on sex harassment
Trial begins for 4 men accused in shooting of Cuomo aide
Cuomo heads to Puerto Rico to assist with hurricane recovery
Show More
Rumors of gunfire cause chaos, panic at Staten Island Mall
22-year-old man found dead next to bench in Central Park
Iconic Times Square blues club closing due to rising rents
Toddler dies, knife-wielding mom shot by police in Westchester
12 injured, 3 seriously, in high-rise fire in East Harlem
More News