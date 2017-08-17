Firefighters battled a stubborn car fire on the FDR Drive in Manhattan Thursday evening.The incident happened in the southbound lanes near 34th Street around 4:20 p.m.Authorities say the fuel line on the vehicle was compromised and was spewing fuel onto the highway, which is why the fire kept restarting and spreading.NewsCopter7 was over the scene as firefighters struggled to extinguish the blaze, at one point having to move the fire truck to keep it from catching fire.Firefighters used foam instead of water to prevent the fuel from spreading around the roadway.The southbound lanes were closed, but traffic was backed up for miles in both directions.No injuries were reported.