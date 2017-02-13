First car of Metro-North train derails after striking tree on tracks

Metro-North railroad says the first axle of a train went off the tracks after it struck a fallen tree in the suburbs north of New York City Monday.No injuries were reported but service was expected to be hampered for hours on the railroad's Harlem line.Railroad spokesman Aaron Donovan says the Manhattan-bound train hit the tree around noon north of the Hawthorne station in Westchester County.There were about 100 passengers on the six-car train. They were put on another train on an adjacent track.There were numerous reports of fallen trees in the metropolitan area on Monday and forecasters were warning of high winds.This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.