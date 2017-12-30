Higher rates expected for Uber riders on New Year's Eve

A reminder is out for everyone planning on taking Uber during New Year's Eve.The ride-sharing company says surge pricing will be in effect.The surge amount will vary by neighborhood or time, but the highest fares are expected between midnight and 3 a.m.If you're trying to keep the costs down, Uber suggests using its carpooling option, splitting cars with friends, or timing the ride between peak fare windows.Uber uses surge pricing as an incentive to get more drivers on the roads at times when rides are in high demand.The company says customers will be shown the price before requesting the ride, and be asked to confirm it.