The Long Island Rail Road is back on schedule after a hectic Wednesday evening rush.For the Thursday morning commute, LIRR officials reported that a normal rush hour was expected after Amtrak crews completed repairs on a broken rail outside an East River Tunnels Wednesday.Personnel provided a temporary fix to prevent the situation from worsening, then were on the site of the break overnight. Permanent repairs were done Wednesday night.For several hours, westbound service into Penn Station on Wednesday was entirely shutdown.When the LIRR canceled 13 rush hour trains Wednesday afternoon and evening, thousands of commuters piled onto alternative trains making local stops. But trains were back on schedule Wednesday night.The broken rail was just outside of the tunnels that carry trains in and out of Penn Station.Billy Joel fans were forced to take subways from Queens to get to his Madison Square Garden concert. But most fans said they accounted for the extra time and made it to the show.Amtrak's East River Tunnels connect between Penn Station and the Sunnyside Yards area in Long Island City, Queens. They are used by all Long Island Rail Road trains to and from Penn Station, as well as Amtrak trains to and from New England, and out-of-service NJ Transit trains headed to or from Sunnyside Yard.