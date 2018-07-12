TRAFFIC

Man killed in wrong-way apparent DWI crash on Belt Parkway in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

Stacey Sager has more on the passenger killed in a wrong-way crash in Brooklyn.

Eyewitness News
BROOKLYN (WABC) --
A man was killed in a wrong-way crash on the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn early Thursday morning.

Authorities say an SUV traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes collided with a livery vehicle near the Verrazano Bridge around 2 a.m.

A 27-year-old rear passenger in the livery vehicle, identified as Gerald Obah, of Manhattan, was killed in the crash.


A 29-year-old woman in the front seat was injured, as was the 20-year-old livery driver. The woman is in stable condition at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, while the driver was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition.

The alleged wrong-way driver, 50-year-old Alex Sheipak, of Brooklyn, is charged with manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, three counts of vehicular assault, driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired.

The victim's brother, Eugene Obah, said his brother was on his way home from Kennedy Airport at the time.

"I know that he's been arrested and is currently facing a litany of charges," the victim's brother, Eugene Obah, said. "I'm more angry than anything else given the circumstances of what we know at this point in time, but my brother would definitely want me to hang in there."

Sheipak is hospitalized in stable condition at Maimonides Medical Center.

The westbound lanes of the Belt Parkway were closed for more than four hours for the police investigation.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficwrong waytraffic fatalitiesBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Driver takes plea deal after 2 killed in search for dirt bike
Growing backlash against possible cap on ride-sharing vehicles
Connecticut launches crackdown on distracted driving
LIRR train derails in Queens, makes for rough PM commute
Spuyten Duyvil Bridge getting back in place after repairs
More Traffic
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News