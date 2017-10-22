TRAFFIC

Mayor Bill de Blasio unveils plan to ease traffic congestion in New York City

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a new plan Sunday aimed at easing traffic congestion in New York City.

The initiative includes the creation of new moving lanes in Midtown, clearing curbs during rush hours, expanding NYPD enforcement of block-the-box violations, limiting curbside access in crowded corridors, and bringing coordinated attention to recurring traffic spots on local highways, the mayor said.

"With 8.5 million people, New York City is experiencing both record population and economic vitality; but our success has put serious demands on our already crowded street network," said Mayor de Blasio. "With a targeted effort to help clear travel lanes, delivery zones, intersections and highways, these initiatives will address these concerns head-on, using established and new tools that will keep our City moving, from midtown to all of our neighborhoods ."

The Mayor announced the steps along one of the new Clear Lanes corridors in Midtown Manhattan, where vehicle travel times have declined by 23% since 2010.
