TRAFFIC

MTA worker dies after fall; Service on 4, 5, 6 subway lines restored

Candace McCowan reports from the scene of the deadly fall in East Harlem.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
An MTA worker died while on the job at 125th Street on the Lexington Avenue line early Tuesday morning.

The MTA worker fell 20 feet and hit his head while doing debris pickup.

Transit Authority President Andy Byford said that the victim had been with the MTA just six months.

"Unfortunately, even though the emergency services worked really hard, they tried CPR, they really did try valiantly to save him, he unfortunately passed about an hour after that," Byford said. "So obviously our first thoughts are with him."

From TWU Local 100 President Tony Utano: "This is a tragedy, not just for this young man and his family, but for the entire city. While everyone else was asleep, this young man was working in a tunnel beneath Manhattan so others could get to work, or school, or wherever else they need to go to. We will be conducting an investigation to determine exactly happened and assist the family in every way possible."

Service on the 4/5/6 train lines is now restored.

