COMMUTING

New beer called 'DELAYED' aims to quench commuters' thirst during NYC's 'summer of hell'

(Photo/Blue Point Brewery)

By Eyewitness News
PATCHOGUE, Long Island (WABC) --
New York City train commuters can cool off their "summer of hell" with a new beer appropriately named Delayed.

The Long Island-based Blue Point Brewery is launching the new brew Monday afternoon in Penn Station.

The brewery posted:
Great news - your train is DELAYED. And whether it's 2 minutes or 2 hours, it's scientifically proven that delays are the bane of any New Yorker's existence. But fear not, we've brewed the ultimate beer to get you through the Summer of Hell: DELAYED PILSNER.

Here's a video the brewery posted as a preview to Monday's release:

Blue Point president Todd Ahsmann says he and his employees have spent plenty of time at the Manhattan station waiting for delayed Long Island Rail Road trains to take them back home. The brewery came up with the idea after Gov. Andrew Cuomo said construction at Penn Station could result in a "summer of hell" for commuters.

The can's design resembles Penn Station's departure board, with Long Island destinations followed by the word "delayed."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficbeercommutingmtalirrpenn station repairsPatchogueNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
COMMUTING
Politicians get an earful from commuters on subway tour
Officials getting an earful from commuters on subway tour
Penn Station Control Center keeps trains running through repairs
Local leaders host community discussion on NYC subway problems
More commuting
TRAFFIC
Ambulette worker killed after van rolls over her
City Council holds hearing on state of NYC subway system
Schumer demands officials reverse decision on sleep apnea testing
Mayor calls for tax on wealthiest 1 percent to fund subway repairs
More Traffic
Top Stories
Busy hurricane season forecasted with 2 to 5 'major' storms
Ambulette worker killed after van rolls over her
13 overdose deaths reported on Staten Island in 3 weeks
Couple killed in crash day after their wedding
Ticket in Queens matches five numbers in Mega Millions
Teen charged after baby found alive in bag in NY
Woman fatally stabbed inside Bay Ridge apartment
Softball team banned from championship after Snapchat post
Show More
Doctor sentenced for shooting former boss in Chappaqua
Woman on cellphone pinned by NJ Transit bus
President Trump's childhood home available on Airbnb
Death investigation underway at Tropicana in Atlantic City
Services to be held for Cornell-bound teen who drowned
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Disabled seaplane in East River
PHOTOS: O.J. Simpson through the years
PHOTOS: Deadly crash on the Grand Central Parkway
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge wins Home Run Derby
More Photos