NEW YORK (WABC) --The next phase of Amtrak construction at Penn Station starts Friday.
The first phase, which included major renovations to Track 15, started in January and is now complete.
Now, workers will focus on replace tracks that direct Amtrak and Long Island Rail Road trains.
The work could cause some track outages, but Amtrak says most of the project will be done on weekends to minimize disruptions for commuters.
