TRAFFIC

New Jersey town closing streets to non-residents during rush hour starting Monday

EMBED </>More Videos

Reporter Candace McCowan reports on the closures from Leonia.

Candace McCowan, Eyewitness News
LEONIA, New Jersey (WABC) --
A ban taking effect Monday in a New Jersey town is closing streets to nonresidents during rush hour to curtail traffic.

Leonia is closing off access to local streets during the morning and afternoon rush hours. Violators could face a $200 fine.

Officials say it's all because popular traffic apps like Waze and Google Maps steer traffic onto Leonia roads whenever there is a major traffic delay heading to the George Washington Bridge.

Motorists who use the apps to find shortcuts are directed to use the tiny borough as a cut-through.

Officials say the subsequent congestion causes major traffic for locals and makes it difficult for emergency personnel to travel through the town.

Town residents have received yellow tags for their cars that allow them to travel on the shuttered roads.

The ban is in effect from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. for the morning rush, and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. during the eveing rush, every day of the week.

The nearby town of Fort Lee, which sits in the shadows of the George Washington Bridge, already limits traffic on local streets for motorists heading to the bridge.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficgeorge washington bridgetrafficLeoniaBergen County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Amnesty program begins for Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge tolls
Audit finds problems in handling complaints about Access-A-Ride
Car found in hit-and-run that killed woman in Harlem
Woman crossing Harlem street killed by hit-and-run driver
More Traffic
Top Stories
Shutdown end in sight as senators announce agreement
Mother with 2nd life as adult website model found dead
Family prepares to say goodbye to 2-year-old hurt in crash
Man steals $5,000 worth of Coach bags from outlet store
15-year-old girl shot at Texas high school, Teen boy arrested
Princess Eugenie announces engagement
Amnesty program begins for Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge tolls
Unidentified woman collapses while recycling in Queens
Show More
'Tide Pod Challenge' takes serious turn for college student
3 shot in dispute outside Manhattan liquor store
Toddler's fatal shooting stemmed from apparent gang-related argument
Car found in hit-and-run that killed woman in Harlem
Statue of Liberty to reopen Monday despite government shutdown
More News
Top Video
29 suffer minor injuries in smoky Brooklyn fire
Jury selection begins in trial of Cuomo's ex-aide
Eyewitness News Update
Shutdown end in sight as senators announce agreement
More Video