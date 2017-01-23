NEW YORK (WABC) --NJ Transit Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast Line service is returning to normal after an earlier overhead wire problem near Linden.
Customers should expect extensive residual delays.
PATH is accepting tickets and passes at NY 33rd, Newark Penn, and Hoboken stations.
NJ Transit tickets and passes are also being accepted by NJ Transit Buses system-wide.
So far, there were no issues reported, but one transit rider captured flooding at the Hoboken station.
@News12NJ Hoboken @NJTRANSIT is flooding already. pic.twitter.com/QB24p8T4Ci— Jared Banyard (@JaredBanyard) January 23, 2017
All service has now been restored on the NEC. We appreciate your patience as crews worked to safely clear tracks of downed power lines.— Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNEC) January 23, 2017
