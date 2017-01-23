TRAFFIC

NJ Transit service resumes between NY Penn and Trenton, and NY Penn and Long Branch
Josh Einiger has the latest.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
NJ Transit Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast Line service is returning to normal after an earlier overhead wire problem near Linden.

Customers should expect extensive residual delays.

PATH is accepting tickets and passes at NY 33rd, Newark Penn, and Hoboken stations.

NJ Transit tickets and passes are also being accepted by NJ Transit Buses system-wide.

So far, there were no issues reported, but one transit rider captured flooding at the Hoboken station.
New Jersey Transit spokeswoman Jennifer Nelson provides and update.



For more information please visit: http://www.njtransit.com/
https://www.amtrak.com/
