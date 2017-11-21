Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck two women in Manhattan Tuesday afternoon.The incident happened just after 1 p.m. at West 181st Street and Bennett Avenue in Washington Heights.Witnesses say the driver of a white SUV with Florida plates was backing into a parking spot and apparently did not see the 71-year-old woman and her 42-year-old home health aide crossing the street.He struck the victims, and authorities say he first got out of the car and surveyed the damage before hopping back into the vehicle and fleeing the scene."I saw the lights, and a large crowd started forming," witness Vlad Serebryanik said. "There were no visible injuries on the elderly victim, but she was being taken away by EMS, clearly in some form of distress, clearly hurt. There was no blood on the ground, or anything of the sort. But the vehicle had clearly fled the scene following the collision."The victims were rushed to the hospital with injuries described as minor.Authorities are looking for the vehicle, and anyone with information is urged to call police.