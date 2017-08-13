TRAFFIC

Overturned oil tanker catches fire, leaves NJ Turnpike in standstill

Viewer video shows the overturned oil tanker that left the New Jersery Turnpike at a standstill. (Matt Constantini) (WPVI)

CHESTERFIELD TWP., N.J. --
The New Jersey Turnpike was at a complete standstill after an oil tanker overturned and caught fire in Burlington County.

The accident occurred around 12 p.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes of the highway near mile marker 56.9 near Chesterfield Township.

All northbound lanes were blocked for a period of time and traffic was being diverted off Exit 4.

WATCH: Viewer Video of Overturned Tanker
Credit: Antoine Johnson
Crash causes standstill on New Jersey Turnpike on August 13, 2017. Credit: Antoine Johnson



Action News viewer Thomas Vandergrift sent a photo of children playing on top of cars as the roadway remained shut down.



Around 1:42 p.m., New Jersey State Police say the left two lanes of the inner roadway and right two lanes of the outer roadway reopened.



There is no word on injuries.

