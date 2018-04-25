Drivers in the New York are increasingly feeling the pain at the pump as gas prices have been steadily going up.The average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gas in New York City has hit $3. A year ago, the city average was $2.63.AAA blames the higher prices on rising crude oil costs, record-setting demand and a switch by refineries to more expensive summer blends, all of which have been sending gas prices up nationwide for the past three weeks.Experts say don't expect prices to come down anytime soon with the summer drive season approaching.In a survey released last month, 25 percent of motorists told AAA they would have to change their driving habits or lifestyle if gasoline hit $2.75 per gallon.More than 40 percent said they would have to make changes if the price rose to $3, the average now in New York City and eight states nationwide.Drivers said higher gasoline prices would force them to combine errands with their commutes, drive less, reduce shopping or dining out, delay major purchases or drive more fuel-efficient vehicles.AAA said production cutbacks by OPEC and non-OPEC foreign producers that began in 2017 have cut into the global glut of crude oil, raising the price per barrel to $68, up from $49.22 a year ago.----------