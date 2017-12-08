ALCOHOL

Public transit booze ban gets stricter for SantaCon

Ken Rosato reports on how alcohol is banned on some public transit services ahead of the annual Santacon event.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Alcohol bans will be in effect on some public transit services for the annual SantaCon event this weekend, and this year's rules are even stricter.

SantaCon, a bar crawl in which people dress up as Santa Claus, will be held Saturday in Manhattan.

The MTA and New Jersey Transit are banning booze for 24 hours, starting at noon Saturday.

The Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North will ban drinking on all trains and at all stations.

But the NJ Transit is taking it a step further this year, banning all liquids on its trains, buses and light rail vehicles until early Sunday.
