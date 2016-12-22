TRAFFIC

Riders get sneak preview of 96th Street stop on Second Avenue Subway

EMBED </>More News Videos

Tim Fleischer spoke with New Yorkers about how they feel about the opening of the new station (Photo/Dave Alter)

By
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
The public can now tour the new 96th Street station ahead of the opening of the Second Avenue Subway, finally seeing 10 years of work coming to a new beginning.

New Yorkers are getting a special preview tour of the station, which began Thursday and continues Friday. The subway will open with Gov. Andrew Cuomo's inaugural ride on New Year's Eve.

The open house marks the first time the public is getting access to the Second Avenue Subway since the start of construction.

"I think it's great," said visitor Esther Williams. "I think it's wonderful that they are going to be finishing this thing."

"It's beautiful, really is beautiful," said the governor.

Cuomo led a tour of the new station with city, state and federal officials and many who worked on the project.

Nearly a decade to build the three station line, it is a much different approach to the subway system.

"It really is state of the art," said Cuomo. "So it's not only done but it's really well done, and it's impressively done. And we're all proud to be part of it."

The project, with its dust and noise, was hard on the residents who stayed in the area. It was hard on businesses, some forced to close.

Joe Pecora, a businessman, was glad to see this day.

"It's unbelievable," he said. "I can't wait to ride the train and be part of this great community and serve our community."

The governor began pushing for a Jan. 1st deadline and the MTA promises to make its first Q train run on New Year's Day.

Executive assistant Jackie Carson worked on the project. "We started it was on paper," she said. "It was just on paper. Now it's real, it's a fantastic feeling."

The public got their first opportunity to see the 96th Street station at an open house, many wondering for years what it would look like. "It's really cool," said Beth, a visitor. "It's really big and colorful which is different than others, it looks great."

"That claustrophobic feeling is gone, these are large ceilings, domed areas," said Cuomo. "There's artwork that is spectacular. You don't have the columns everywhere that give you that sense of being closed in. Different tracks so the trains will literally be quieter. It really is state of the art."

The public tours of the 96th Street station will be offered Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.; and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Related Topics:
trafficsubwaymtamass transitcommutingUpper East SideNew York City
(Copyright ©2016 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
MTA rolls out cashless toll schedule for bridges, tunnels
Calls for justice after DJ Jinx Paul killed in hit and run
Search on for driver in hit-and-run that killed popular radio DJ
2 dead in head-on collision of vehicles in East Brunswick
More Traffic
Top Stories
4 firefighters among 21 hurt in high-rise fire on Upper West Side
Prosecutor: Postal worker bought sex toys with stolen gift cards
Passenger removed after verbally harassing Ivanka Trump
Widow of driver killed in Turnpike crash still waiting for funeral costs
Glass from broken window falls 29 floors to NYC sidewalk
Parents die in crash on way to see son injured in separate crash
Exclusive: Father of 3rd victim possibly linked to NJ murder suspect speaks out
Show More
Police: Man who killed wife, abandoned daughter in NYC now charged with murder
Racist rant in JC Penney goes viral: 'Speak English'
Union: Scuffle with homeless man highlights police dangers
Hoboken train crash might have been mitigated by modern bumpers
Comptroller issues scathing ACS report; City fires back
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
Passenger removed after verbally harassing Ivanka Trump
Comptroller issues scathing ACS report; City fires back
Widow of driver killed in Turnpike crash still waiting for funeral costs
More Video