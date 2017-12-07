TRAFFIC

Road rage may have led to pedestrian crash that injured 6 in Lower Manhattan

Tim Fleischer has the latest on the car crash in Lower Manhattan. (Photo/Tim Fleischer)

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
Police say road rage may have led to a car crash involving pedestrians in Lower Manhattan that left six people injured Thursday.

It happened at about 1:20 p.m. near the intersection near Liberty and Broadway.

NYPD officials said the driver of a Lincoln Continental struck a gray Ford Explorer at this intersection, struck two people and then proceeded east on Liberty street for nearly a block before rear-ending a red Mercedes SUV. The second crash sent the Lincoln up onto the sidewalk.

A bicyclist was struck near the scene of the second crash. Three more people were hurt when the car went up on the sidewalk.



Police said none of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

An NYPD official said this crash does not appear to be intentional. The driver of the Lincoln was taken into custody by responding officers.

The NYPD posted this message on Twitter:

