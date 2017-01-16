The MTA and the Transport Workers Union say they will continue their efforts to reach a new agreement after a midnight deadline passed with no deal on a new contract.The two sides wrapped up the latest round of talks overnight as the union's current contract expired.The major stumbling block in the talks involves raises for the 38,000 members of the union. The MTA has not agreed to wage increases of more than two percent.Union leaders call that offer unacceptable and say the two sides remain far apart on economic issues. The union says its position will not change.Negotiations started in December when both sides said a strike was unlikely, and there has been progress in some areas.TWU Local 100 President John Samuelsen released a statement:"We have been bargaining in good faith with the MTA all day in an effort to reach a new contract for our TA-OA and MTA Bus members by the midnight expiration of our current contract. We have made some progress but are still not where we need to be. We will to continue bargaining in an effort to secure a contract. At midnight we were still negotiating the economic package and the length of agreement."The MTA released this statement:"Despite our best efforts and intensive focus, contract negotiations between the MTA and TWU Local 100 have concluded for the evening without reaching an agreement. The MTA remains committed to achieving a negotiated settlement in the near future."The union plans to hold an emergency meeting with its board on Monday.The city is bracing for a strike by sending out a strike contingency plan.