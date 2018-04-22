Nearly 17 years after 9/11, the Cortlandt Street subway station will re-open after it was demolished in the terror attacks.Officials will re-open the 1 Train station this October.Commuters practically forgot the station in the ensuing years thanks to Port Authority's Oculus and Fulton Center.In the aftermath of 9/11, then Governor George Pataki said re-building of the station sends a powerful message that New York City cannot be stopped.----------