Cortlandt Street subway station destroyed on 9/11 to re-open in October

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) --
Nearly 17 years after 9/11, the Cortlandt Street subway station will re-open after it was demolished in the terror attacks.

Officials will re-open the 1 Train station this October.

Commuters practically forgot the station in the ensuing years thanks to Port Authority's Oculus and Fulton Center.

In the aftermath of 9/11, then Governor George Pataki said re-building of the station sends a powerful message that New York City cannot be stopped.

