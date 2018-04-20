PATCHOGUE, Suffolk County (WABC) --Police in Suffolk County rescued a driver from a fiery crash.
It happened around 4:20 a.m. Friday on Sunrise Highway in Patchogue.
That's where an SUV slammed into a truck and then burst into flames.
A Suffolk County officer pulled the driver, a woman, out of the burning SUV.
She was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The driver of the truck was not injured.
