Suffolk County officer saves woman from burning SUV in Patchogue

It happened on the Sunrise Highway in Patchogue Friday morning.

Eyewitness News
PATCHOGUE, Suffolk County (WABC) --
Police in Suffolk County rescued a driver from a fiery crash.

It happened around 4:20 a.m. Friday on Sunrise Highway in Patchogue.

That's where an SUV slammed into a truck and then burst into flames.

A Suffolk County officer pulled the driver, a woman, out of the burning SUV.

She was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The driver of the truck was not injured.

