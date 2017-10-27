TRAFFIC

Switch problems cause major delays on 6 subway lines

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Switch problems caused major delays on a half dozen subway lines Friday morning.

The MTA said the issue was occurring with a switch at West 4th Street, and it sent crews to fix it. The problem was resolved just at 10 a.m., but riders should expect residual delays.

As a result, service on these lines was impacted: B, C, F, E, M, G.

Here's a list of the changes that were put in place as a result of the issues:

- Southbound C trains are stopping along the F line from W 4 St-Wash Sq to Jay St-Metro Tech.

- Southbound E trains are running express from 42 St-Port Authority to Canal St.

- Some southbound F trains are stopping along the E line from Jackson Hts-Roosevelt Av to Queens Plaza.

- Some southbound F trains are stopping along the E from Jackson Hts-Roosevelt Av to Queens Plaza, then via the G to Bergen St.

- There is no M train service between Forest Hills-71 Av and Broadway Junction in both directions.

- Expect delays on B, C, D, E, F, and G trains.
