NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --The NYPD will be out in force for DWI enforcement around the five boroughs the Fourth of July holiday week, and to discourage drunk driving, New York City is offering $10 off cab and for-hire vehicle rides with Curb, Lyft or Via through July 8.
"Those who drink and drive will learn a hard lesson courtesy of the NYPD," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "Take a cab, take a train, and take the keys away from a friend who's had too much to drink. You just may be saving lives."
The "Know Your Limit" campaign is designed to educate New Yorkers about the dangers of drinking and driving, and the NYPD and the NYC DOT Street Teams be around New York City this week to distribute information about DWI and discuss other issues connected to Vision Zero.
NYPD officers will invite the public to try a breathalyzer test if they have been drinking and believe they are not above the legal limit for driving.
As for the discounted rides, a limited number of promotional codes will be available each evening and night through July 8. To redeem the discount, simply visit any of the partner sites:
--GoCurb.com/knowyourlimit
--Lyft.com/invite/knowyourlimit
--Ridewithvia.com/knowyourlimit
Riders simply download and register any of the partner apps and claim the applicable discount code. Enter the promo code in the payments section, and a $10 credit will be applied to the rider's fare for one ride during this next week.
"If you're out celebrating this holiday week, make certain you and your loved ones have a designated driver," NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill said. "Around the city, in every neighborhood, our police officers will be looking for anyone who is drinking and driving. And we'll be fully enforcing our traffic laws, which are intended to keep all New Yorkers safe."
DOT data show that DWI-related traffic fatalities show a dramatic increase in the period between Memorial Day and Independence Day. In the six weeks between May 25 and July 6, the rate of fatal alcohol-involved crashes increases by 55 percent, compared to the rest of the year with an average of one in four annual fatal DWI crashes happening during this six-week period.
Recognizing this increased seasonal danger, NYPD will be focused on finding and arresting intoxicated drivers this entire holiday week. The focus on DWI will be down to the precinct level, including through the use of random checkpoints.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts