seriously one of the worst airport experiences of my life just now. traffic to #LGA is horrendous so the bus driver had us walk the last two miles. — Nicky Yates (@nickyyates) December 21, 2017

Due to heavy traffic at #LGA please allow extra time when traveling to the airport. [18] — LaGuardia Airport (@LGAairport) December 21, 2017

I gave myself 3 hours to get to my flight at LGA and it might not be enough because of traffic at the airport itself — Sara Bee (@SaraBee) December 21, 2017

It's the most wonderful time of the year --- just not for travelers.People heading into LaGuardia Airport are suffering heavy delays. Some travelers took to social media while waiting in traffic, some even admitting to getting out of their vehicles and walking to the gates from the Grand Central Parkway.More than 107 million people are expected to travel this holiday season, according to AAA. Dec. 20 and 21 are expected to be the worst travel days for most cities.If you are traveling this holiday season, be sure to give yourself plenty of time.