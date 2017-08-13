TRAFFIC

Up Close: MTA Chairman Joe Lhota

EMBED </>More Videos

Bill Ritter talks with MTA Chairman Joe Lhota. (WABC)

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
It is, one could argue, the single most important piece of the giant transportation puzzle that blankets New York City.

Without the subway system, how would millions of people get around, get to work, and get home?

Hard to imagine.

And how did we get to this point, where so many things seem to be going wrong.. and how do we get out of it?

Joining us this week is MTA Chairman Joe Lhota.

EMBED More News Videos

Bill Ritter talks with MTA Chairman Joe Lhota.


Also this week, are we about to go head to head with North Korea, including perhaps militarily?

And why would President Trump be sending messages to the special counsel who has now convened a grand jury to look into the Trump campaign?

With us are political analyst Hank Sheinkopf and ABC News political director Rick Klein, who joins us from our Washington bureau.

EMBED More News Videos

Bill Ritter talks with political analyst Hank Sheinkopf and ABC News political director Rick Klein.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficup closemtasubwaymass transitnorth koreaNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
No charges against garbage truck driver who fatally struck bicyclist
Man walking on subway tracks disrupts commute
SUV crashes into restaurant in Eagleswood, killing 2
New beer aims to quench thirst of oft-delayed NYC commuters
More Traffic
Top Stories
12-year-old girl sexually assaulted at gunpoint in the Bronx
Suspect to be arraigned in murders of 3 women in Hempstead
Man accused of ramming protesters pictured with racist group
Street closures, traffic restrictions during Trump's stay in NYC
Powerball jackpot soars to $430 million after no winners
Search on for man who punched, tried to rape woman in Queens
Police identify suspect in fatal shooting of Bronx father
Trump faulted for not explicitly denouncing white supremacists
Show More
2 troopers killed in helicopter crash near VA rally
2 men stabbed after fight at party in Queens
NJ officials look at banning 'beach spreading' tent networks
FDNY rescues teen from cliff in the Bronx
Suspect arrested in attempted rape in Walgreens bathroom
More News
Top Video
Man accused of ramming protesters pictured with racist group
Man charged with killing mother, sister, family friend with hammer
Family says dad died of broken heart on same day son killed
Teen killed during football drill gives gift of life with organ donation
More Video