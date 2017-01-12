A 13-year-old girl was struck by an out-of-control driver who apparently suffered from a medical condition in Brooklyn Thursday.The crash happened just before 8:15 a.m. near 18th Avenue and 55th Street in the Borough Park section.Officials said the 48-year-old livery driver likely had a heart attack, lost control of the vehicle and struck the person.The crash was captured on surveillance video. Watch the video below.The driver was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in critical condition.The girl treated for a leg injury and released.Her father said her injuries were minor and that she is resting at home. He believes her backpack saved her life, and he thanked everyone for their concern.