Police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian on Long Island early Monday morning, the third member of the same family to die in a car crash.The crash happened just after midnight on Montauk Highway in Lindenhurst.Suffolk County police said the driver hit 54-year-old Pauline Aluska at the intersection and then took off.A passing motorist saw Aluska lying in the road and called 911. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.It wasn't until she was identified that investigators made the startling connection, that Ms. Aluska was the sister of John Aluska, killed on the same road one block away by a hit and run driver just two years ago.What's more, she is the sister-in-law of Diane Aluska, struck and killed in downtown Lindenhurst in May after shoving her own daughter to safety.The driver in that case did not leave the scene and was not charged.But the other incidents - tragic, startling coincidences - remain unsolved."John and Pauline Aluska's cases remain under investigation," said Suffolk's Assistant Police Commissioner Justin Meyers. "No arrests have been made in either case."Montauk Highway runs two lanes in each direction through much of Lindenhurst, where the speed limit is 40 mph and there are very few places for pedestrians to cross safely.Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.