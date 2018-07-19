Police are searching for two suspects who attacked an MTA conductor in Queens, and they're hoping surveillance images will lead to arrests.Authorities say the two men walked up to the 37-year-old victim while he was working on an A train that was stopped at the Beach 36th Street station in Edgemere around noon on June 28.While the conductor had his head out of the window, police say one suspect distracted him before the other punched him in the jaw.The victim was not transported to the hospital.The first suspect is a black male last seen wearing a Nike sweatshirt with a green colored zipper.The second suspect is a black male last seen wearing a black Nike basketball jersey and blue pants with stripes on the side.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). All calls are strictly confidential.----------