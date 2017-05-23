TRAVEL

Newark Airport reopens after plane engine catches fire

Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
There was a ground stop for about an hour and a half at Newark Airport after a plane engine caught fire.

United Airlines Flight 1579 from Newark to San Francisco was supposed to depart at 9:22 p.m. on Tuesday.

The plane is a Boeing 757 with 124 passengers and seven crew members aboard.

While taxiing, the engine caught fire and the chutes were deployed.

Passengers of the plane were evacuated by using the slide.


Fire has been extinguished.


Five passengers suffered minor injuries during the evacuation.

The passengers were then brought to Terminal C, Gate 71.

United Airlines released a statement saying:

"During taxiing of United flight 1579 from Newark to San Francisco, the tower notified the crew of what appeared to be flames from one of the engines. The crew immediately deployed the slides and evacuated the aircraft. At this time we have a report of only one minor injury. Customers are being transported back to the terminal. We are working to get our customers to San Francisco as soon as possible."

