Newark Airport reopens after plane engine catches fire

Just had to evacuate my @united flight using the slide and everything @EWRairport pic.twitter.com/0YhAAPeoFF — Lo Toney (@lo_toney) May 24, 2017

There was a ground stop for about an hour and a half at Newark Airport after a plane engine caught fire.United Airlines Flight 1579 from Newark to San Francisco was supposed to depart at 9:22 p.m. on Tuesday.The plane is a Boeing 757 with 124 passengers and seven crew members aboard.While taxiing, the engine caught fire and the chutes were deployed.Passengers of the plane were evacuated by using the slide.Fire has been extinguished.Five passengers suffered minor injuries during the evacuation.The passengers were then brought to Terminal C, Gate 71.United Airlines released a statement saying: