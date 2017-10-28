TRAVEL

Nose of plane carrying Oklahoma City Thunder dented on flight to Chicago

Oklahoma City Thunder player Carmelo Anthony's photo showing a dent in the nose of the team's charter plane. (Carmelo Anthony)

CHICAGO --
The Oklahoma City Thunder saw a strange sight when their plane arrived at Midway Airport in Chicago Saturday morning.

Several Thunder players posted photos on their social media showing the nose of their plane smashed in after landing shortly after 1 a.m..

Carmelo Anthony posted a photo with the caption, "What possibly could we have hit in the SKY at this time of night? Everyone is Safe, Though."


Delta Airlines spokeswoman Elizabeth Wolf said in a statement that the plane, "sustained damage to its nose cone while on descent into Chicago."

Delta said the flight from Minneapolis apparently encountered a bird when it was landing, causing the damage.

The aircraft, a Boeing 757-200, landed without incident and customers deplaned normally.

A team official told ESPN that the flight was a little rough, but not extreme or out of the ordinary.

The Thunder were traveling from a game in Minnesota. They play the Bulls Saturday night at the United Center.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelsportsNBAOklahoma City ThunderChicago Bullsair travelChicagoMidway Airport
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Security checkpoint software mostly back online at JFK's Terminal 4
NAACP warns African Americans about travel on one airline
New York airport employee dances his way into passengers' hearts
US considers higher entry fees at 17 popular national parks
More Travel
Top Stories
Human remains recovered in wooded area in Nassau County
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Rain, wind for Sunday
Teen allegedly takes selfie after randomly punching man
2 injured, 1 critically, in wall collapse at building in Queens
Man shot after brawl breaks out at party near Rutgers campus
Report: First charges filed in Mueller's Russia investigation
Free hepatitis vaccinations in Westchester after restaurant scare
Astros' Gurriel: 'I didn't mean to offend' Darvish with apparent racial gesture
Show More
Man accused of driving drunk, hitting teen on skateboard
Bouncing seat for infants recalled for possible fire risk
Former president Obama called for jury duty in Chicago
Stranger buys costumes for group kicked out of Halloween store
Rocks rain down on Midtown intersection
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: The Wrath of Superstorm Sandy in pictures
Eyewitness News gets into the Halloween spirit!
Yankee Aaron Judge's longest home runs of 2017
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
More Photos