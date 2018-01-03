A real pest was behind a flight cancellation in Oakland: A rat.The Alaska Airlines flight was en route to Portland from Oakland when it was forced to stay grounded after a rodent ran from a jet bridge into the plane's cabin.Passengers were frustrated by the travel delay but understood it was beyond anyone's control. Some were just amazed that such a small animal could cause such a big problem.The plane will not be allowed to return to service until mechanics make sure the rodent didn't cause any damage.Also, exterminators will need to certify that the plane is rodent free.