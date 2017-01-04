Gov. Andrew Cuomo has unveiled a $10 billion plan to transform New York's aging John F. Kennedy International Airport into a world-class hub with easy access.The Democrat told a gathering of the Association for a Better New York on Wednesday that the biggest U.S. city lags far behind modern overseas airports.Plans for the new Kennedy are based on recommendations from the governor's expert advisory panel on airport improvements.The plan focuses on six areas:1. Interconnect terminals by expanding newer terminals and redeveloping/relocating older terminals2. Redesign the on-airport roadways to evolve into a "ring road" configuration, to allow for easier and quicker access to all of JFK's terminals, including for taxis, ride-sharing and for-hire vehicles3. Centralize and expand parking lots within the "ring road" layout with clear short-term and long-term parking options4. Ensure world-class amenities - including fine dining, duty-free shopping, best-in-class retail, and conference and meeting room facilities - a process that began last month with the groundbreaking of the new TWA Flight Center Hotel5. Expand taxiways to reduce ground delays and add new flight slots to accommodate the airports relentlessly growing passenger demand6. Implement state-of-the-art security technology, including regular reviews with third-party experts to update security to the future global best practices such as facial recognition and video tracking software that are currently being incorporated across New York's infrastructure developmentsSixty million people pass through Kennedy each year. By 2030, 75 million are expected, and 100 million by 2050.The governor says a critical aspect of the plan is to expand roads leading to the airport, lessening the current traffic congestion.At the airport, terminals are to be linked to each other and accessible by one ring roadway.