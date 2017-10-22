Nine people were injured after a man driving a box truck struck several vehicles, got into a fire truck and assaulted a firefighter.The 36-year-old was driving the truck northbound between 42nd and 44th Street on 10th Avenue in Hell's Kitchen just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday. He then got out of his truck, and into a fire truck. The firefighter inside was injured.Police took the truck driver into custody.The injured were taken to Bellevue and St. Luke's Roosevelt Hospital. One victim is reported in serious condition, the rest are either in serious, but stable condition or have minor injuries.