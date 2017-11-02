President Trump calls for death penalty for NYC truck attack suspect

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC's Janai Norman reports on the president's reaction to the truck attack.

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump says the Uzbek immigrant accused in the truck rampage that left eight people dead in New York City should get the death penalty.

Trump made the comments late Wednesday on Twitter.

Federal prosecutors brought terrorism charges earlier Wednesday against 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov (sy-foo-LOH' sy-EE'-pawf), saying he was spurred to attack Tuesday by the Islamic State group's online calls to action.

Prosecutors said in court papers, Saipov asked to display the Islamic State group's flag in his hospital room and said "he felt good about what he had done."

Trump referenced that in his comments on Twitter.

Outside court, Saipov's attorney said he hoped "everyone lets the judicial process play out."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
nyc bike path rampageterror attackNew York CityManhattanTribeca
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
NYC terror suspect planned bigger attack involving Brooklyn Bridge
NYC bike path truck rampage: Who are the victims?
Dozens evacuated as water main break floods streets in Brooklyn
3 dead in shooting at Colorado Walmart; suspect sought
Houston Astros beat Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 to win World Series
Dramatic video shows mangled bus after terror attack crash
Mayor: NYC bike path rampage 'was an attack on our values'
This NYPD officer took down the NY terror suspect
Show More
De Blasio under attack in final mayoral debate
Police: CT student smeared body fluids on roommate's belongings
NYPD: Boyfriend fatally shoots girlfriend, himself on street
Delta passengers caught engaging in sex act on flight
NYPD: Teen throwing eggs at cars run down by driver
More News
Top Video
Gala to benefit 'Womankind' fighting against human trafficking, domestic violence
NYC terror suspect planned bigger attack involving Brooklyn Bridge
De Blasio under attack in final mayoral debate
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video