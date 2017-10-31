NYC BIKE PATH RAMPAGE

President Trump, politicians take to Twitter after New York City truck rampage

(realDonaldTrump/Twitter)

NEW YORK --
See what politicians and other notable figures are saying on social media after a truck mowed down people on a bike path in New York City Tuesday evening.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
nyc bike path rampagesocial mediatwitterdonald trumpbill de blasioLower Manhattan
Load Comments
NYC BIKE PATH RAMPAGE
Bike path rampage: What we know about the suspect
8 dead in rampage, truck attack on NYC bike path
Witnesses describe terrifying scene after bike path attack
Video shows alleged terror suspect running in street
More nyc bike path rampage
Top Stories
8 dead in rampage, truck attack on NYC bike path
Bike path rampage: What we know about the suspect
Video shows alleged terror suspect running in street
Witnesses describe terrifying scene after bike path attack
TV host Wendy Williams passes out during live broadcast
Police: Parent holding teacher hostage in California school
NYPD: Knife-wielding man shot by police in Queens
Utah nurse who was handcuffed, dragged in video settles
Show More
'Racist' campaign flyer sparks anger in suburban town
NYPD accused of holding woman hostage for 16 hours
Manhole explosion rattles Upper East Side
Child rape suspect dressed up for kids' parties
College: 21 frat members vomited, urinated on pledges
More News
Photos
Photos: Truck mows down people on Manhattan bike path
PHOTOS: The Wrath of Superstorm Sandy in pictures
Eyewitness News gets into the Halloween spirit!
Yankee Aaron Judge's longest home runs of 2017
More Photos