Uber driver accused of exposing himself to passenger on Long Island

An Uber driver allegedly exposed himself to a passenger on Long Island.

GARDEN CITY, Long Island (WABC) --
An Uber driver has been arrested on charges of exposing himself to a passenger on Long Island.

Police say 24-year-old Taylor Evans of Elmont picked up the woman from her house in Bethpage Monday morning.

While traveling on Old Country Road in Garden City, police say Evans unzipped his pants and exposed himself to her, continuing to do so for the duration of the ride.

Evans was arrested without incident and charged with public lewdness.

Anyone who feels they are also a victim is asked to contact Garden City Detective Squad at 516-465-4150.

