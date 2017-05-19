Timeless Torches defy age as WNBA dance team

The New York Liberty's season is underway, and cheering them on while entertaining the crowd is a unique dance squad called the Timeless Torches.They may not look like your typical professional dance team, but they can bust a move.The first "senior" (40 and up) dance team of the WNBA is entering its 12th season, and Shriley Koehler is the elder stateswoman, checking in at 77 years young.Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Glassberg got a behind the scenes look at the eclectic mix of performers. Check out her report in the video player above.