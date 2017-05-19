Timeless Torches defy age as WNBA dance team

EMBED </>More Videos

Lauren Glassberg has the story.

NEW YORK --
The New York Liberty's season is underway, and cheering them on while entertaining the crowd is a unique dance squad called the Timeless Torches.

They may not look like your typical professional dance team, but they can bust a move.

The first "senior" (40 and up) dance team of the WNBA is entering its 12th season, and Shriley Koehler is the elder stateswoman, checking in at 77 years young.

Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Glassberg got a behind the scenes look at the eclectic mix of performers. Check out her report in the video player above.
Related Topics:
uncategorized
Load Comments
Top Stories
LI church barricade suspect dead; Building searched for explosives
Prosecutors: Times Square suspect claimed he wanted to 'kill them all'
Sources: Man tried to break into cockpit on flight from LAX to Hawaii
Timeline of events revealed in deadly Times Square crash
'I have a sickness,' says Weiner in sexting scandal plea
Huma Abedin files for divorce from Anthony Weiner
Reports: Trump called Comey 'nut job' to Russians; Adviser under scrutiny
Show More
Victim killed in Times Square crash ID'd as 18-year-old tourist
Video shows fiery ending to deadly crash in Times Square
Times Square changes overnight after deadly car crash
Police: Elderly homeless man critically injured after allegedly making catcall
Yonkers firefighters battle 3 fires at once, 1 woman dies
More News
Top Video
Prosecutors: Times Square suspect claimed he wanted to 'kill them all'
LI church barricade suspect dead; Building searched for explosives
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Times Square changes overnight after deadly car crash
More Video