Van carrying special needs passengers crashes into house in New Jersey

FAIR LAWN, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police say the driver of a van transporting two special needs passengers crashed into the front of a house in New Jersey Monday morning.

The van, which was heading from a medical business, ran into the house on 17th Street and Zink Place in Fair Lawn shortly after 10 a.m.

The vehicle bounced off the house and became wedged in between the house and a telephone pole, according to police.

Four people were hospitalized with bumps and bruises - the bus driver, bus aide and the two passengers.

The passengers were trapped inside the van, with the exit doors blocked because of the telephone pole.

They were removed through other doors.



Police say the driver of the van, a 28-year-old woman, was confused when pulling out of the parking lot across the street and ended up striking the house.

There is significant damage to the house.

Officials say it is currently uninhabitable as a result of the crash.

The residents of the house are out of the country.
