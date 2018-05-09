Video shows suspect in attempted kidnapping of Brooklyn toddler

BATH BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police in Brooklyn are searching for a man they say tried to kidnap a little boy in broad daylight.

The attempted kidnapping happened outside the Thanksgiving Supermarket on 86th Street in Bath Beach, and it was caught on video.

The stroller is blurred.

You see the man in the black hat push the stroller away.

Police say there was a 3-year-old boy sitting inside it.

The only problem is, the boy is not his child.

And the boy's grandmother who was with him eventually realized what was going on and chased the man away, saving her grandson.

The boy was not harmed.

This happened Monday just before 4 p.m. at what would have certainly been a very busy time of day.

The only description police have of the suspect is that he is between 25 and 40 years old.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

