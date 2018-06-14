Video shows fake construction workers attempting to burglarize Queens home

It happened in Auburndale, Queens.

Eyewitness News
AUBURNDALE, Queens (WABC) --
New video shows two men dressed as construction workers trying to break into a Queens home earlier this year.

The video released early Thursday morning shows one of the suspects trying to break into the second-floor window of the home in Auburndale on April 19.

When the suspects couldn't get in, they broke a first-floor window, which woke up a woman who was sleeping.

They ran away when she started screaming and took off in a gray Nissan Quest minivan. They didn't get away with anything from inside the home.

The individuals are described as males with slim builds, wearing construction-type attire, including reflective jackets (one green and one orange), boots, masks and hard hats.

Anyone with information in regards to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Kemberly Richardson reports on the two men dressed as construction workers trying to break into a Queens home.


