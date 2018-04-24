Suspect sought in chokehold robberies in the Bronx

EMBED </>More Videos

Derick Waller has the latest on the attacks.

By
MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) --
A man who uses a walker to get around was attacked in the lobby of a Bronx building.

The suspect is now linked to another similar attack.

The pair of robberies both involve the suspect using a chokehold on his victims.

The most recent attack happened on Third Avenue near East 167th Street in the Morrisania section.

The police released video of that attack from April 12th showing a masked man grabbing a 68-year-old man, putting him in a chokehold and dragging him to the stairs.

The individual went through the man's pockets and took a cell phone and $300 in cash.

This nearly identical scenario happened back on February 4th in the same area, where again the victim was placed in a chokehold and robbed.

One of the victim's neighbors who also uses a walker spoke about the attacks.

"This is a dangerous neighborhood, there are police in this neighborhood," he said. "They do their best to keep the building secure and clean and the doors locked, because sometimes the tenants can't keep the doors locked."

Police think it's the same man in each attack.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberysurveillance videoMorrisaniaBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Fire burning through row of stores in Fordham, Bronx
Surveillance video shows van crashing into Toronto pedestrians
Child found in suitcase ID'd as missing girl from Virginia, dad arrested
George H.W. Bush hospitalized with blood infection
Former Christie staffers begin 'Bridgegate' appeals
Special elections held in New York Tuesday
Police: Boy accidentally killed by family friend driving minivan
1 stabbed on street in Midtown; FedEx driver in custody
Show More
Dry drowning warning helps save 4-year-old's life
Family sues NYC, NYPD over fatal shooting of knife-wielding man
Tennessee Waffle House gunman taken into custody
Victim speaks out as police seek man in 'MAGA' hat in subway assault
Passenger Tasered, arrested, forcibly removed from flight
More News