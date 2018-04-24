A man who uses a walker to get around was attacked in the lobby of a Bronx building.The suspect is now linked to another similar attack.The pair of robberies both involve the suspect using a chokehold on his victims.The most recent attack happened on Third Avenue near East 167th Street in the Morrisania section.The police released video of that attack from April 12th showing a masked man grabbing a 68-year-old man, putting him in a chokehold and dragging him to the stairs.The individual went through the man's pockets and took a cell phone and $300 in cash.This nearly identical scenario happened back on February 4th in the same area, where again the victim was placed in a chokehold and robbed.One of the victim's neighbors who also uses a walker spoke about the attacks."This is a dangerous neighborhood, there are police in this neighborhood," he said. "They do their best to keep the building secure and clean and the doors locked, because sometimes the tenants can't keep the doors locked."Police think it's the same man in each attack.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------