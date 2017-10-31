NYC BIKE PATH RAMPAGE

Video shows alleged New York City terror suspect running in street

The video shows the driver moments after ramming down bicyclists with his pickup truck.

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) --
Eyewitness News has obtained video that shows the suspect police believe is responsible for the deadly attack on the West Side Highway being investigated as an act of terror.

The video was taken by a Stuyvesant High School student and shows the driver of the white pickup truck that entered the bike path and ran down several pedestrians. At least eight people were killed and more than a dozen injured.

The man can be seen running erratically around in the street, in between passing cars, dressed in dark clothing and carrying an object in each hand that appears to be a gun-like weapon. Police officials say those items were a paintball gun and a pellet gun.

The suspect was shot by police, reportedly in the buttocks, and taken into custody.

