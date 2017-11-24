Horrible and cowardly terrorist attack on innocent and defenseless worshipers in Egypt. The world cannot tolerate terrorism, we must defeat them militarily and discredit the extremist ideology that forms the basis of their existence! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

Hundreds of people were killed in an attack on a mosque during morning prayers Friday, according to Egyptian state news agency MENA.Attackers bombed the building on the Sinai Peninsula and then opened fire on survivors. President Donald Trump responded, calling it a "Horrible and cowardly terrorist attack."Video from the scene shows the chaotic aftermath.