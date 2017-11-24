Video shows chaotic scene after 200+ killed in attack during Friday prayers in Egypt

Hundreds of people were killed in an attack on a mosque during morning prayers Friday, according to Egyptian state news agency MENA. (STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images)

Hundreds of people were killed in an attack on a mosque during morning prayers Friday, according to Egyptian state news agency MENA.

Attackers bombed the building on the Sinai Peninsula and then opened fire on survivors. President Donald Trump responded, calling it a "Horrible and cowardly terrorist attack."


Video from the scene shows the chaotic aftermath.
