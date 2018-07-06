Video shows woman firing off Roman candles on street in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman was seen on video firing roman candles in Crown Heights.

Eyewitness News
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Video has emerged of a frightening Independence Day incident in Brooklyn.

It shows a woman firing off roman candles outside a liquor store.

The incident happened Wednesday night on Nostrand Avenue in Crown Heights.

No one was injured.

Police say they're investigating, although a police report has not been filed. No one has been arrested.

All fireworks are illegal in New York City.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fireworks4th of julyCrown HeightsBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News