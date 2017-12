Vigil for man killed in shooting outside Times Square bar

Mourners will gather Sunday night to remember a man fatally shot outside a bar near Times Square.A vigil for 33-year-old Perseus Salichs, a father of three, will take place from 10-11 p.m. on Broadway between 49th and 50th Streets.Then, a two-day viewing for friends and family will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.Police have identified a man they are searching for in connection with the shooting early Monday morning.The NYPD said it is looking for 30-year-old Christoper Rivas.He is described as being 5' 9" tall and 190 lbs., last seen wearing black baseball hat, red jacket, blue jeans and white sneakers.The shooting happened just after 3:50 a.m. outside the Tonic Bar on 7th Avenue near Times Square.Authorities say Salichs exited the bar and encountered a woman who was clearly upset, with the alleged gunman trying to calm her down with little success.Salichs somehow became involved and then got into a dispute with the suspect. Police say the suspect showed he had a gun and soon after pulled the weapon and shot Salichs in the head.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------